Homicide detectives will be releasing photos and video Friday of a suspect accused of gunning down a man outside a Surrey hotel earlier this week.

Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu was found inside his car suffering from gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at Fraser Highway and 166 Street.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the 29-year-old died of his injuries.

Sgt. Jennifer Pound is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. in hopes that the images of the person believed responsible can be widely distributed – so he can be identified.

Detectives are expected to provide a short timeline of the crime and "some perspective on the public safety risk this shooting posed."

IHIT says Bhangu is known to police and preliminary evidence suggests the shooting was targeted.