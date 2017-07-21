

They're on a winning streak when it comes to their performance on the field, but attendance is a much different story for the BC Lions.

At the Lions home opener four weeks ago, attendance was well under a sellout, with a crowd of 19,175. That figure represents one of the smallest crowds for a home opener in more than a decade.

But the organization insists that doesn't mean there's a lack of support.

"I do know we have a lot a lot of fans. When you look at our viewing audience -- we get six to 700,000 fans who watch our games," said team General Manager Wally Buono.

The team is not taking the in-person ticket dip lightly, and is trying to market to new fans by offering $5 tickets for kids and trying to attract the downtown crowd. But whether it works remains to be seen.

TSN journalist Farhan Lalji says the team has seen a sharp decline in ticket sales in the past few years. He believes the team lost a certain segment of fans in the 2014-15 season as they struggled at home with playing unentertaining football – but that has now changed.

"They have been a pretty good team this year so you hope at some point the fans do come back," he said.

Lalji says while some CFL teams have been extremely successful drawing in a younger, more urban demographic, the Lions "are settled with making it a suburban fan base."

He suggests targeting Vancouverites and younger downtown dwellers as a way to generate excitement and get people to BC Place.

"I think they need to get back into all those people who are going to be living in those condos and in the urban center because i think there's going to be so many new people living in Vancouver, they have to find a way to get those people there," he said.

Coming off a successful eastern road swing, the team is hoping their recent victories will help ticket sales.

"What can you do? I think just continuing to be the best football player we can be, to put the best product on the field -- to give the fans the best opportunity to come out and cheer for a winning home team is the best thing I can do," said Quarterback Travis Lulay.

But one longtime fan suggests it may take more than just touchdowns to attract a new fan base.

"If you go to a baseball game there are no dead times, and obviously they can shorten a time in which a game is played," Victor Gunther said.

