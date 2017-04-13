Despite ambitious platform, BC NDP promises $131M surplus if elected
The BC NDP says it can fulfill all of its ambitious party promises and record a $131 million surplus in the next fiscal year if the party wins the upcoming election.
While rolling out the party platform Thursday morning, John Horgan said the party would raise $500 million by increasing corporate tax by one per cent, and raising individual taxes for the province's top two per cent of earners.
Its rental rebate program will cost $200-million, Horgan says.
