The BC NDP says it can fulfill all of its ambitious party promises and record a $131 million surplus in the next fiscal year if the party wins the upcoming election.

While rolling out the party platform Thursday morning, John Horgan said the party would raise $500 million by increasing corporate tax by one per cent, and raising individual taxes for the province's top two per cent of earners.

Its rental rebate program will cost $200-million, Horgan says.

More to come…