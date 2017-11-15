

A designated driving service that aims to get drunk drivers off the roads during the holidays says it doesn't have enough volunteers this year to serve Surrey and Langley, and is asking for a helping hand.

Operation Red Nose is named after Rudolph the reindeer, and has given some 94,000 safe rides home to inebriated revellers all over B.C. in the 34 years it's been running.

But this year, a sponsor in Surrey and Langley doesn't have enough volunteers to provide the annual service to residents.

"We're looking for another non-profit organization in the Surrey-Langley area who wants to take on a great community service project that can really make a difference in their community," said Chris Wilson with Operation Red Nose.

If enough people sign up in neighbouring cities like Burnaby, Coquitlam and Abbotsford, Operation Red Nose might have enough volunteers to provide some service to Surrey and Langley.

"In most cases you meet great people," said Wilson. "The clients are totally appreciative of the work that you're doing."

Volunteers for Operation Red Nose pick people up in their own cars and take them home. Volunteers only ask that customers pay by donations that end up going to local charities.

