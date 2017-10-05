

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a fatal crash on a highway overpass in Delta, B.C.

Officers were called to the stretch of Nordel Way at Highway 91 on Thursday afternoon. They've provided few details, but confirmed the collision was fatal.

From CTV's Chopper 9, a damaged SUV could be seen stopped around the centre line of the road. It appeared that the driver's side and windshield were smashed. A transport truck was stopped nearby, as were at least 10 other vehicles, some of which belonged to police.

The truck appeared to have some damage to its passenger side front bumper, and a yellow tarp was draped over the front of the SUV.

The overpass has been closed as crews investigate, and officials urge drivers to use a different route.

More information to come...