Police in Delta shared photos of an unusual traffic stop on Wednesday involving a speeding vehicle that appeared better equipped for the sea than the road.

The car was travelling at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone of South Fraser Perimeter Road – a full 30 knots over the speed limit, Delta police joked. It was covered in buoys, rope, cages and even a small boat motor mounted on the back.The captain of the nautically-inspired vessel was handed a fine for the excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded after officers deemed it “clearly unsafe to other drivers on the road.”

Police shared a photo of the vehicle on social media on Wednesday afternoon with the caption: “Check out the Delta Police #Catchof theDay. This driver ‘reeled’ in a $368 ticket.”

The Facebook post has since been liked and shared hundreds of times.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the post, police are using the incident as a reminder about road safety.

“In all seriousness, due to the speed at which this vehicle was travelling and its condition, issuing a ticket and towing the vehicle was warranted and appropriate,” police said in the post. “This 'catch of the day' serves as a reminder to all drivers to obey the posted speed limit on all roads and highways.”

The car will have to go through a full inspection in order to regain its road-faring status.