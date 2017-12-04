

Drivers are being warned to expect heavy delays on Highway 99 in Surrey after a semi-truck hit the 152 Street overpass Monday morning.

A truck carrying a car crusher was travelling north on the highway when it struck the overpass after 10 a.m.

The collision left concrete and other debris all over the highway.

The overpass, which appeared to have cracks in it after the impact, is closed in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Highway 99 is closed to northbound traffic. Drivers are being diverted at 16 Avenue.

The closures quickly a long lineup of vehicles on the northbound side of the Highway 99.

Officials have not provided an estimate of when either roadway will reopen.

#BCHwy99 vehicle incident NB at 152nd St. overpass. All Northbound traffic is blocked and traffic is being diverted at 16th Ave. #SurreyBC #WhiteRock — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 4, 2017