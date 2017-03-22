

CTV Vancouver





Transit officials are blaming "computer issues" for delays on the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines on Wednesday morning.

Trains were held at stations at approximately 11 a.m., but crews were soon able to get the Millennium Line up and running.

Operators had to manually drive the trains in affected areas until the computer system could be fixed, but service resumed on the Expo Line shortly before noon. TransLink warned users to expect delays until the backlog of commuters affected by the service stoppage has been cleared.

The Canada Line was not affected by the issues.