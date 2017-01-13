

After multiple delays, the Trump-branded hotel tower in downtown Vancouver is set to hold a soft opening later this month, according to a public relations team for the controversial project.

The Trump International Hotel & Tower, which was originally scheduled to launch last summer, will be opening its doors at an undisclosed date in January, Talk Shop Media said Friday.

"[Trump Hotel] will be softly opening later this month and we will be holding the official grand opening in late February," account manager Chantel Cassar said in an email.

Despite the announcement, the Trump sign outside the entrance of the building, which was first covered up in August, remains sheathed.

The $360-million project's original opening was reportedly pushed back due to construction. Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka later said the hotel would open its doors in November, but in October a woman who answered a phone number listed for the property said it would be ready by Jan. 5.

The tower, which is being built by developer Holburn Group, has been a lightning rod for controversy since its namesake launched his campaign for U.S. president in 2015.

Last year, more than 56,000 people signed an online petition urging Holburn to drop the Trump branding, a push that was supported by Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

The petition cited what the creator described as Trump's "nativist, xenophobic rhetoric" toward the Latino and Muslim communities for the opposition.

The Trump tower is the second-highest building in Vancouver next to the Shangri-La Hotel.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander