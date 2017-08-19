

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police found a dead body inside an abandoned home on Friday night, and are still working to determine how the person died.

The home, in the 1400 block of McCallum Road, was "in a state of disarray, was unsecured and without power," according to a release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Officers found the body in a bedroom "in an advanced stage of decomposition." It was so severely decomposed that police don't know yet whether the person was male or female.

The Coroner's office is examining the remains while police determine what to do next.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

