Police are investigating the death of a young child at an East Vancouver home, but say the death does not appear suspicious.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that a child had died.

Few details have been provided, but the BC Coroner's Service has been called in to determine the circumstances around the death.

" At this time the death does not appear suspicious, and there is no additional information to share," Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.