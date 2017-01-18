Death of young child does not appear suspicious: police
Roughly a dozen police officers and detectives have been dispatched to a home on Kitchener Street. Jan. 18, 2017. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:23PM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:08PM PST
Police are investigating the death of a young child at an East Vancouver home, but say the death does not appear suspicious.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that a child had died.
Few details have been provided, but the BC Coroner's Service has been called in to determine the circumstances around the death.
" At this time the death does not appear suspicious, and there is no additional information to share," Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.