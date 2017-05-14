

A deadly car crash in Richmond on Mother's Day is being considered a homicide.

People near Number 2 Road and Granville Avenue reported hearing gunshots before a BMW crashed into bushes in the residential neighbourhood around 2 p.m.

Police say they found one person deceased inside the vehicle.

A large area near the intersection of Granville Avenue and Ledway Road was taped off and a yellow tarp was placed over the vehicle. Forensic teams were on scene for hours documenting the scene.

Police have not confirmed the cause of death of the victim, or whether any suspects had been identified.

The case has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, who are expected to release more information about the brazen shooting Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim