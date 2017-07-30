

CTV Vancouver





Visitors at Lynn Canyon were jumping off the cliffs into the snow-fed river Saturday, less than 24 hours after an American teen died from his injuries after going over a waterfall at the same place.

Although the boy wasn't cliff-jumping when he died, police are worried daredevils are playing Russian roulette by continuing to launch themselves off of Lynn Canyon's steep drops.

"We want to remind the public of the dangers of these waters and abide by the cautionary signs and fences that are posted," Cst. Brett Cuningham said.

A 16-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who was visiting family in Vancouver was swept under the water by the strong currents, and ended up being pulled over a waterfall in the Twin Falls area.

He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by bystanders, who started CPR. Emergency responders later performed a rope rescue and loaded the boy into an ambulance. He later died of his injuries at the Lions Gate Hospital.

Last year, a 17-year-old boy from Port Coquitlam drowned after bypassing a fence and cliff jumping near the suspension bridge.

Cliff jumpers at Lynn Canyon, however, say they're going to continue their summer pastime despite the risks.

Jason Devathasan says even though he knows about accidents that have happened in Lynn Canyon he'll continue cliff jumping because he's a strong swimmer well and he knows where it's safe.

"Everyone jumps. It's fun," he told CTV News. "Unless you're intoxicated—maybe that would be a problem."

Although there are fences and signs warning would-be jumpers at Lynn Canyon, it is not illegal to jump, police say. You can't be fined or charged.

"You're the person taking on the risk—so you have to kind of weigh it," one man jumping from the cliffs said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin.