A pedestrian in his 60s is seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Abbotsford Thursday morning.

The Abbotsford Police Department said a brown Nissan travelling west in the curb lane of Marshall Road struck the pedestrian, who was reportedly crossing the street mid-block near Cherry Street.

According to Const. Ian MacDonald, the 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but his condition has since stabilized.

Police said the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

MacDonald said police are constantly reminding pedestrians to cross at marked crosswalks to minimize their chances of being hit.

"If you're crossing mid-block, you've amplified your personal risk…ten-thousand fold," he told CTV News Thursday.

Crosswalks, however, can contribute to "a false sense of security," the constable added, saying being attentive is just as important as crossing the road in the right place.

"You also amplify your chances (of being struck) if you're not paying attention regardless of where you are," he said.

MacDonald said pedestrians can take extra precautions such as wearing reflective clothing at night or when visibility is poor and establishing eye contact with oncoming divers before stepping onto the road to ensure "that both parties know what the intention is."

Thursday's incident isn't the only example of pedestrians being hurt while disobeying the rules of the road.

A video posted on YouTube shows a woman being struck while apparently crossing on a red light at the intersection of Kingsway and Joyce St. on Oct. 31.

The pedestrian does not appear to be seriously injured, but Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard said "it could have been a lot worse."

“We all play a part in pedestrian safety," he said. "Cyclists and drivers also have to play their part. Drivers remember to yield to pedestrians on roadways. Cyclists, try not to ride your bicycles on the sidewalk.”

Vancouver police say they're still looking into the incident.

Dozens of other videos online capture similar incident across metro Vancouver.

MacDonald said the onus is also on drivers to be focused on the road and adapt to the conditions, adding that motorists are to blame for about half of collisions involving pedestrians.

"You have to be absolutely focused on the complicated task of driving," he said.

In addition to risking injury, jaywalkers can also face a $109 ticket, according to municipal bylaws.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s David Molko