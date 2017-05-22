

CTV Vancouver





A “dangerous goods fire” has shut down a 25-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, according to Drive BC.

The fire broke out early Monday morning.

Crews closed the highway at approximately 5 a.m. A hazmat team arrived at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m.

#BCHwy5 closed at #Coldwater Road south of #Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Detour via exit 286. https://t.co/UwtAiEznlE — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 22, 2017

B.C.’s Interior Health Authority has issued an air quality for the area in and around Kingsvale after being notified by the Ministry of the Environment that the fire involved a semi-truck carrying potentially hazardous chemicals.

People in the area who smell or taste anything unusual in the air are advised to stay indoors, close their windows and doors and shut off any air intakes into their homes.

Highway 5 remains closed in both directions between Merritt and the scene of the fire, located south of the city.

Drive BC is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m.