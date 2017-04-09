The damage from a massive fire that engulfed two waterfront homes Sunday is so extensive the exact cause of the blaze may never be determined, says the local fire chief.

Two homes in the community of Belcarra were destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, with the fast-moving flames prompting a heavy response from fire crews.

The VPD Marine Unit was also brought in to help keep other boaters at a safe distance away.

Jay Sharpe, Chief of the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department, said investigators would be at the houses again Monday in order to gain information about what sparked the inferno.

Sharpe believes the fire started on the lower floor of one of the homes.

No one was inside either residence at the time, but a family cat did not survive the incident.

At scene of two homes burning on shoreline #Belcarra pic.twitter.com/djVNVa8JBW

— VPD Marine Unit (@VPDMarineUnit) April 9, 2017