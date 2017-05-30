Cyclist not wearing helmet critically injured after colliding with 2nd bike
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 10:19AM PDT
VANCOUVER - A cyclist has been severely injured after colliding with another bicyclist in Vancouver.
Const. Jason Doucette issued a release saying the 62-year-old man was riding behind a 64-year-old Vancouver woman when she stopped for a traffic light.
Police say the unnamed man could not stop in time and slammed into the stationary cyclist, knocking both to the ground.
Neither person was wearing a helmet.
Doucette says both were rushed to hospital, where the woman was treated for minor injuries but the man remains in critical condition.