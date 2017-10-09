

A suspected drunk driver in his 30s was arrested after a hit-and-run in Surrey that sent a cyclist to hospital Monday afternoon.

According to Mounties, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of 64 Avenue near 156 Street.

The cyclist, identified only as a man in his late 20s, fell into a ditch after he was struck by a vehicle whlie travelling east on the shoulder, said Cpl. Bryan Fedirchuk.

The motorist drove away from the scene, but two witnesses followed him, Fedirchuk said.

“One witness actually followed the suspect to his residence, so we have the suspect driver in custody,” he said, adding that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The cyclist suffered lower body injuries including a dislocated hip, but is expected to recover after undergoing surgery.

Police said they will recommend charges against the motorist, including impaired driving.

The road was closed between 152 and 168 streets, but police reopened 64 Avenue at around 6 p.m.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis Team has gathered evidence from the scene and Mounties are still investigating the details surrounding the collision.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith