A new law in effect in New Brunswick renewed calls from a local cycling group for B.C. to enact a similar policy.

As of Thursday, drivers in the eastern province must leave at least one metre of open space between their vehicles and the bicycles they're passing. The amendment to New Brunswick's Motor Vehicle Act was proposed in honour of a competitive cyclist who was fatally struck by a car while on a training ride.

Ontario and Nova Scotia also have a one-metre law as part of their Motor Vehicles Acts, and drivers found breaking the law face steep fines. In Ontario, drivers face a $110 fine and two demerit points. Nova Scotia's fine is $282.71, but the province does not assign demerit points to violators.

In New Brunswick, they could face a $172.50 fine and three demerits.

Locally, a Vancouver group is working with cyclists, researchers and lawyers to introduce a similar amendment. Ellie Lambert from Hub Cycling says every biker has had an experience with a driver coming too close.

"You get that kind of rush of air as the vehicle goes past you," she said.

Those at Hub Cycling are advocating for a distance law, but want to take it a step further on Canada's west coast: drivers should have to stay 1.5 metres away, the group says.

But without a metre stick handy, the law could be hard to follow and enforce. In Ontario, police on bikes use sonar devices to determine if drivers are far enough away.

The cycling group has presented the government with 30 recommendations, including the safe passing distance. The recommendations also include clarification about right-of-way and passing laws, changes to fines and other cycling-related adjustments.

The Ministry of Transportation told CTV News there are no immediate plans for such legislation, and that with the provincial government currently in flux, there likely won't be a commitment either way in the near future.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith