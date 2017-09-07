Police are searching for a suspect following a bizarre incident in North Vancouver last month.

The incident occurred in the Lynn Valley area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 1 p.m.

A lone elderly woman was approached by a man who performed an indecent act in front of her, RCMP said. The man then rode away on an older navy blue mountain bike.

Officials have not provided details on exactly what occurred, saying only that the woman was alarmed but not physically injured.

A month after the incident, police have released a sketch of the suspect, hoping someone will recognize the man and come forward.

He has been described as Caucasian and about 50 years old, with a slender build, short grey hair and tanned skin. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts and a silver and blue bike helmet.

Police said they were concerned about the indecent act as it occurred in a public place in the middle of the day. Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 604-985-1311, and to reference the file number 2017-20475.