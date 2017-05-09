Live elections results from across B.C. by riding

The winner of the 2017 B.C. election has yet to be called, but the CTV News results team is projecting it will be a minority government.

With three ridings called for Andrew Weaver's Green Party, neither the Liberals nor NDP appears poised to secure the 44 seats required to form a majority.

That would leave the province with its first minority government since 1952. It remains unclear who will emerge victorious, however, with several ridings still in a dead heat.

The NDP's Spencer Chandra Herbert, who won another term in Vancouver-West End, said he's excited at the prospect of delivering on some of the party's campaign promises, even if it requires teaming up with the Greens.

"We both want to ban corporate and union donations, we both want action on climate change. Those are two areas Christy Clark and her government have refused to act on," he said.

Whatever the outcome of the nail-biting vote, the Liberals have lost ground, ending 16 years of majorities, and NDP Leader John Horgan is hopeful he can deliver the party's first win in the province since 1996.

The NDP took several battleground ridings in Metro Vancouver, including Surrey-Fleetwood, where high-profile Liberal Peter Fassbender was unseated by Jagrup Brar.

Fassbender, who served as education minister during the most recent teachers' strike, said there is a cost to being the public face of such a divisive battle.

"People see you in a different light." Fassbender said. "I am still proud of the fact that we got a long-term agreement… I have no regrets whatsoever. I've enjoyed my time serving the community, and who knows what the future holds."

Two other Liberal cabinet ministers, Amrik Virk in Surrey-Guildford and Susan Anton in Vancouver-Fraserview, also lost their seats.

Unlike the campaign run by previous NDP leader Adrian Dix in 2013, Horgan took the gloves off and put up a fierce fight this round, hammering Clark and the Liberals on hot-button issues of housing affordability and big money political contributions.

The NDP made several big-ticket promises as well, including pledges to scrap bridge tolls, end Medical Services Plan payments within four years, and introduce $10 a day child care.

Clark, who took over after Gordon Campbell's resignation in 2011, focused her message largely on jobs and the economy, particularly pressing issues amid troubling trade developments with the U.S.

B.C.’s robust economy has grown to be the envy of most other jurisdictions with Liberal governments at the helm, though the boom-time benefits have not been evenly distributed.

While the province boasted one of the lowest overall unemployment rates in the country last month, at 5.5 per cent, it was as high as 9.7 per cent in the north.

The Liberals promised voters they would freeze personal income taxes, lower taxes for small businesses, and deliver another four balanced budgets to add to the party's previous five.

But advisor Brad Bennett, the grandson of W.A.C. Bennett, said ultimately their charismatic leader was the party's greatest asset on the campaign trail.

"She is a brilliant campaigner," Bennett said. "I think we've got the best shot because of her and her ability to communicate her message. She does that very sincerely and directly."

The Green Party, which won its historic first seat in the last election, has picked up two more seats:

Candidate Adam Olsen took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, which was the second-closest race during the last election, and Sonia Furstenau won in Cowichan Valley.

The party's leader also won once again in Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Elections B.C. said there was a steady flow of voters at polling stations across the province over the course of the day, but it's too early to tell how many of the roughly 3.1 million eligible British Columbians turned out to cast ballots this year.

There's some small hope the electorate could buck the downward trend that's plagued the province for decades, hitting a low of just 51 per cent turnout in 2009.

Experts say many young people, a demographic that generally fails to show up on Election Day, are facing serious economic hardships that could push more of them to the ballot box this year.

Paul Kershaw, a political scientist from the University of British Columbia, said one of the key points of contention for those voters is the growing gap between skyrocketing home prices and stagnating incomes.

"When the economy is not working well for a younger demographic, that might be one of the factors that drives us to show up on voting day," he said.

This year's advanced polling numbers are encouraging, with 615,000 people casting early ballots compared to 380,000 last time, but Elections B.C. also offered two additional voting days this round.