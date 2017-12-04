Crossing guards were monitoring the area and grief counsellors were on hand on the first school day since the death of a nine-year-old girl in Abbotsford.

Hala Albarhoum died in hospital Friday after being hit by the BC Transit bus, and was laid to rest over the weekend. The young Syrian refugee had been crossing the street at a cross walk at South Fraser Way and Hill-Tout Street at about 8:20 a.m.

Two guards were assigned to the area around the school Monday morning, keeping an eye on children returning to school. The guards could be seen walking past a post where toys, messages and flowers had been left in Hala's memory.

Officers with the Abbotsford Police Department were also there to supervise ahead of the start of the school day. One officer told CTV News he hoped his police cruiser, with lights turned on, would remind drivers to slow down.

A mother who lived in the same building as Hala said returning to school was emotional.

"Just to see the police and guards here today is… it's sad to see them be here now when she's already gone," Christine Gagnon said through tears.

"She was a very happy little girl, smiled all the time."

Gagnon said there are six refugee families living in her building and all stayed home on Monday.

She said she was a little nervous about how the kids would react to the tragedy, and that her daughter isn't able to understand how it happened.

"She's having a hard time because she's played with (Hala) lots. It's hard to process... But it's part of life. We just have to keep going and continue going on."

Grief counsellors were also brought in the elementary school to talk to anyone struggling with Hala's death.

Few details have been released about the crash, but the school district confirmed that no crossing guards were there at the time. The school contracts out crossing guard services to an organization that provides the guards, but there isn't always someone available.

Parents say the intersection is dangerous and they want a guard assigned full time.

"This fellow that was supposed to be patrolling where Hala was killed hasn't been on the job for three weeks. And there's no replacement, there's nothing happening," said Jennifer Dixon from the Ten-Broeck Elementary School parent council.

"And we knew this was going to happen."

The school district said it would discuss the issue at a further meeting and would not comment about the crossing guard situation.

Abbotsford Community Services, which administers crossing guards on behalf of the school district, told CTV News, "We are currently conducting an investigation to understand the circumstances around Friday’s tragic accident."

In an email response, operations director Nadine Power declined to comment further citing the ongoing police investigation.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the investigation is underway and that the bus driver is cooperating with police.

"Our collision reconstructionists and patrol officers are continuing to gather evidence and it is very much a work in progress at this point," he said Monday.

He predicted that the investigation, which includes a mechanical inspection of the bus, will take weeks.

"It is an important investigation and obviously one that we want to get right."

MacDonald said traffic patrol officers would likely be at the intersection later in the day as well.

"I'm told from other sources that she was someone who always stood up for the right thing in school," a family friend told CTV News over the weekend.

"This came from one of her classmates, that she would always do the right thing."

Her family had only been in Canada about a year, entering the country as refugees from Syria. An online fundraiser was set up following the girl's death, and had raised nearly $30,000 by Monday morning.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Penny Daflos