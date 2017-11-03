

CTV Vancouver





Rescuers were unable to locate a missing 24-year-old hiker on the North Shore mountains before sundown, and have suspended their search for the night.

Crews were first called around noon Friday to help locate Carl Couture in Hanes Valley, which is blanketed with snow from this week's blast of early winter weather.

The young Vancouver man hasn't been seen since leaving home in the West End on Halloween.

Search manager Doug Pope said crews are worried Couture might have already spent days exposed to the elements, but they hadn’t found any tracks or other sign of his whereabouts by the time they called off the search for the night.

Rescuers will be resuming their efforts Saturday morning.