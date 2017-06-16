

For the second time this year, firefighters have been called to battle a massive blaze on Richmond's Mitchell Island.

Crews were dispatched to the small Fraser River island Friday after a fire broke out at a mattress recycling facility. The flames quickly engulfed several stacks of mattresses then spread to some cars on a neighbouring lot.

A witness who works nearby at Inner-City Demolition and Recycling said his coworkers first noticed the blaze around 2 p.m.

"Just hanging out with the rest of the team and someone yells fire," Aaron Henderson said. "Sure enough we look over, the whole sky was just full of black smoke."

That huge plume of smoke could be seen from kilometres away, including from across the river in Vancouver.

Few details have been confirmed, including what sparked the blaze and whether anyone was hurt, but Henderson said he hadn't seen any ambulances in the area.

Mitchell Island, which is largely industrial, was the scene of another big fire in January when a pile of cars went up in flames at AABC Recyclers Group.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in that blaze and officials said fuel and other hazardous materials had already been removed from vehicles on the lot.