Fire investigators in Coquitlam are looking to determine whether a marijuana grow-operation inside a two-storey home caused the massive fire that destroyed it Thursday evening.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 showed flames shooting through the roof.

At the height of the blaze around 40 firefighters were at the scene, and neighbouring homes had to be evacuated.

"Black smoke – big plumes of it – all over the place," described Wayne Johnson, who recently moved to the neighbourhood.

There were two people home when the fire broke out Thursday afternoon, but they didn't wait for first responders to arrive.

They fled the scene and drove themselves to hospital, where police later tracked them down.

"It was determined that from neighbours that two people fled the scene on their own. We had RCMP check the hospitals and we found those individuals," said Assistant Chief Gary Mulligan of Coquitlam Fire Rescue told CTV Morning Live.

Initially, the fire was so dangerous that fire crews couldn't go more than a few feet into the home because the structure could have collapsed onto them.

But when crews did manage to get inside to look for more potential residents they found a marijuana grow operation instead.

RCMP confirm the home was being used as a grow-op. Both people inside the home, a man and a woman, suffered burns.

The man has serious burns and remains in hospital but the woman's injuries aren't as serious, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told CTV News.

RCMP are currently determining the legalities of the grow operation and McLaughlin would not say if the home has been on their radar in the past.

Jack Dhaliwal, who lives a block away, said he has complained about the grow-op to police in the past, but never followed up.

"I live down the hill and I could just smell it, you know, daily. I'm sure the police were concerned and were aware of it," he said.

Witness Len Leggett said he wasn't surprised to hear there was a grow-op inside the home.

"Not really. You hear some rumours, you know," he said.

Initial reports say there was some kind of explosion in the kitchen, but the fire was smoldering for so long that the investigation won't even begin until Friday morning.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim