

The Canadian Press





WHISTLER, B.C. - RCMP in Whistler, B.C., say efforts will continue Monday to recover the body of a man who died while on a day hike near the resort municipality.

A news release from the Whistler detachment says the 27-year-old victim who was visiting Canada was reported overdue on Saturday.

Searchers found his body Sunday and Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes says attempts to contact his family are underway.

Rescuers say it appears the man fell into a crevasse while hiking near Iceberg Lake, along a rugged trail in the high alpine near Rainbow Mountain, northwest of Whistler.

Efforts to recover the man's body Sunday were hampered by poor conditions and low cloud.

Hayes says crews were hoping for a break in the weather Monday and intended to try again if conditions improved.