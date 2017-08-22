

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - More than 400 firefighters are battling to contain the largest recorded wildfire in British Columbia's history.

Kevin Skrepnek with the B.C. Wildfire Service says 19 fires have merged in B.C.'s Interior, creating a single fire that's estimated to be more than 4,600 square kilometres in size.

Previously, the largest recorded B.C. wildfire was a 2,200 square kilometre blaze that burned in the northeastern part of the province in 1958.

It's been a record-breaking fire season in B.C., with more than one-thousand fires scorching about 10,000 square kilometres since April 1st.

Emergency Management B.C. says 3,800 people remain displaced by the fires and nearly 10,000 more have been warned that they may need to leave on a moment's notice.

Skrepnek says crews fighting flames in the southern part of the province are getting help from calm weather and seasonal temperatures, but unsettled conditions are expected to return later this week, bringing wind and possible lightning.