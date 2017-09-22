Crews battling house fire in New Westminster
The fire was sparked Friday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2017 near Sherbrooke and Garrett streets.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 5:00PM PDT
Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a house in New Westminster.
The fire was sparked Friday afternoon at a home near Sherbrooke and Garrett streets. Smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a hole in the roof of the home.
The cause and cost of damage of the fire are not yet known. No one is believed to have been injured.
Firefighters dealing with a house fire in New West. Homeowner tried to put it out with a garden hose. I’ll have details at 6pm @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/Zznh2OUYEm— BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) September 23, 2017