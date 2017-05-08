

CTV Vancouver





Around 40 firefighters tackled a stubborn fire at a recently renovated church in Abbotsford Monday morning.

The fire started in the stairwell outside of the Sevenoaks Alliance Church just after 3 a.m.

Crews had to use chainsaws and axes to cut into the walls and attic to access the areas where the fire was burning.

Asst. Chief Ron Hull of Abbotsford Fire told CTV Morning Live the structure of the roof made it a "stubborn" blaze to fight.

"It’s a very complicated roof structure, there’s a lot of little voids where the fire is getting into," he said.

Pastor Jamie Fox said the blaze is a huge blow to the congregation because the brand-new roof is a part of a $1.3-million renovation project. The roof was a day or two away from being completed, he said.

"We've been in a process since the summer of renovation, we've put a new roof on, and now it's been torn into," said Fox.

"It's hard to see. The church family have been so generous, and giving and coming together to pay for this roof and it's really hard to see it damaged like that."

The affected area is a multi-purpose area used for youth groups, children’s programs and a support group for recovering addicts.

Although the fire damage is contained to one corner of the building, Hull said the entire structure suffered smoke damage and there is also water damage.

It's too early to say if the fire was deliberately set. Fire investigators are expected to be at the scene for much of the day.

The church will be closed until further notice.

