

CTV Vancouver





The leader of a controversial vigilante group facing two separate lawsuits says there is a warrant out for his arrest after a violent confrontation with a sting target.

Surrey Creep Catcher founder Ryan Laforge said RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest after the target of its latest sting was taken down by several members in Surrey's Central City Mall Wednesday night.

The group says the man in the video came to meet a seven-year-old girl. The end of the 13 minute clip, posted to Facebook, shows the target subject being handcuffed by a female RCMP officer, who tells the man “you are being detained.”

It was the third video published this week to show the group getting physical.

Still, Laforge defends his tactics.

"I'll go to jail any day for detaining a guy who comes to meet a 'sexy' 7-year-old. It's how we do," Laforge wrote on his Facebook page.

Laforge says the Creep Catchers are going to "step up" their game and obtain security licenses and a legal team.

A spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP said it was not able to confirm the arrest warrant against Laforge.

Criminologist Rob Gordon says legal trouble may not be far off for the group, which is already being sued by two separate people for defamation and is facing a separate probe by the privacy commissioner.

"Someone is going to get hurt very soon," Gordon told CTV News.

"There are potential criminal proceedings that can be taken against them for assault."

Even some who say they support the group are concerned about tactics.

On its Facebook page, one person wrote: "I love what you're doing but you need to pull yourself together and not catch charges."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott