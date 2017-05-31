

CTV Vancouver





One lane of traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge had to be closed off Wednesday after a crane barge crashed into the busy crossing.

The barge slammed into the bridge early in the morning, creating a sound that was loud enough to jolt some nearby residents awake.

TransLink, which operates the bridge, said the accident knocked out three posts and two sets of railings, but there doesn't appear to be any serious damage to the bridge structure.

"On preliminary inspection we found no structural damage, so that's great news," spokesperson Chris Bryan said. "However, we are doing a much closer inspection of the bridge today to make sure."

One lane of northbound traffic was shut down so crews could assess the damage, as was a pedestrian walkway.

TransLink said it will take some time to replace the railings, but a temporary barrier is being installed shortly and the transit provider expects to have both the lane and walkway reopened on Thursday.

It's unclear how the barge ended up striking the bridge in the first place, though Bryan noted the water levels in the Fraser River are particularly high this time of year.

The six-lane bridge, which connects Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to Langley and Surrey, is currently tolled, though the B.C. NDP has promised to remove the tolls from both it and the Port Mann Bridge.