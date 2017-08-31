

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s appeal court is set to rule this morning on whether a judge erred when he ruled that the Children's Ministry failed to protect kids in government care from being sexually abused by their father.

BC Supreme Court Justice Paul Walker's issued a scathing judgment in 2015 that ruled in favour of a mother who sued the ministry.

The mother's lawyer Jack Hittrich says a key question to be decided by the appeal court is whether social workers knowingly disregarded their duty of care.

The father also appealed an earlier family court decision that found he had sexually abused his kids and the cases were heard together last November.