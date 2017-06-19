

The Canadian Press





NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled a homeless man can't be held criminally responsible for a fatal stabbing two years ago because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

David Van Den Brink was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Wells Gallagher, who was killed in Langley on June 1, 2015.

Justice Austin Cullen says in a written decision released today that the "disturbing and tragic event" involved Gallagher being attacked without any apparent provocation or reason.

The decision says the two men were homeless and knew each other.

Cullen's decision says four psychiatrists have assessed Van Den Brink since the death and all have concluded he suffers from schizophrenia.

Cullen has ruled Van Den Brink is not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder and he will be held at a psychiatric hospital until the B.C. Review Board hears his case.