The B.C. Court of Appeal is considering how to handle a case where the province’s conflict of interest commissioner may himself be in conflict.

A panel of three judges heard an appeal by Democracy Watch Wednesday. The group is arguing that B.C.’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Paul Fraser, shouldn’t have cleared former premier Christy Clark on accusations related to her accepting a large personal stipend when Fraser’s son worked directly for her.

Democracy Watch lawyer Jason Gratl said a judge needs to be able to review Fraser’s decisions to make sure he’s doing his job properly. Such a review, Gratl said, remains in the province’s best interest even though Clark is no longer premier.

“My client is just as interested in holding the current premier to account as the previous premier,” Gratl said.

Lawyers for the B.C. Conflict of Interest Commissioner and the clerk of the legislature also argued on whether the case was moot – meaning there was no remedy the court could give on the matter.

Two complaints were launched by then-opposition NDP MLA David Eby and Democracy Watch co-founder, Duff Conacher, arguing that exclusive fundraisers attended by Clark and a stipend of as much as $50,000 directly paid to her by the B.C. Liberal Party amounted to an illegal gift.

Fraser said in a written decision that he was “unable to conclude” that donations received by the party amounted to a “private interest” for the former premier.

Democracy Watch applied for a judicial review of Fraser’s decision, noting that the commissioner’s son, John Paul Fraser, was a powerful bureaucrat in Clark’s government at the time.

On top of that, records list a “Paul Fraser” as one of the donors to the BC Liberals. The commissioner, however, disputed that it was him.

That case was dismissed.

Arguments continue on the appeal this morning.