

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver couple is warning dog owners to be cautious after their 13-week-old puppy nearly died on a day trip to Stanley Park over the weekend.

Steven Maksymyk and his wife say their dog Floffy somehow swallowed hard drugs, including ketamine, while they were picnicking near Third Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The Bichon Frise is now at an emergency veterinary hospital downtown and showing positive signs of recovery, but the couple spent an anxious night worrying about her condition.

"It could be lethal in certain doses," Maksymyk told CTV News. "It's horrifying. Public parks are for people to take their dogs, their kids to have fun. To have a puppy consume an illegal toxin is bad enough, never mind that it could have also been a toddler."

The couple said Floffy started vomiting and staggering after they spent an hour hanging out under a tree near the beach. They rushed her to Burrard Animal Hospital thinking she might be overheated, but were stunned to learn she had actually eaten illegal drugs.

Maksymyk said testing confirmed the presence of phencyclidine, or PCP.

"Her eyes were open but she just couldn't move a muscle in her body," he said.

The couple said they don't take PCP or know anyone who does, and they believe the drugs their dog ingested had just been discarded on the ground. The incident happened the day after the opening of the annual Celebration of Light fireworks festival, which draws huge crowds of people to Vancouver's beaches.

Maksymyk said they reported the incident to police, but also want to warn other dog owners about what happened as well, just in case.

"This could be a one-in-a-billion thing, but I just want everybody else who has a dog to be very conscious of where they're taking them," he said.