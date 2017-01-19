

CTV Vancouver





A Langley, B.C. couple has offered a whopping $10,000 reward for the safe return of their missing dogs, a pair of female Rhodesian ridgebacks.

Jon and Hayley Legassie say their beloved pets, Luna and Safari, were last seen near 272nd Street and 88th Avenue on Sunday, and that they have reason to believe they might have been stolen.

"We fear for their safety," the couple said in a Facebook post. "These are not 'just dogs.' They are part of our family and need to come home!"

The Legassies added that they suspect the dogs were picked up by someone in a vehicle, and "could be anywhere at this point." They have already called dozens of SPCA branches, pet stores, veterinary hospitals rescues across the province, to no avail.

The dogs have some distinguishing characteristics that will help identify them, according to their owners: Luna has a lump about the size of a grape on the left side of her torso, and Safari has a lump on the right side of her neck.

Both dogs are spayed, have tattoos on their rear flanks and are registered with the Canadian Kennel Club.

Anyone who knows of Luna and Safari's location is asked to call the owners at 604-802-0519.