A Kamloops couple who pulled over to help a stranded motorist on Highway 1 is in hospital after being hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened Sunday, as Matt and Anna Grandia were on their way to the Vancouver airport with their children. The family was planning to fly out of Vancouver to Hawaii for a vacation.

They pulled over to help the driver of a car that slid off the icy highway between Hope and Chilliwack, but as they helped the stranger, they were struck by another car that lost control.

The children were unhurt, but Matt and Anna were rushed to hospital in critical condition. an online fundraising page says.

An online fundraiser was set up following the crash as a way to help the family cover their expenses, and had more than doubled its goal of $10,000 in the first day.

The page also asks donors to "please pray for Matt and Anna's continued healing and recovery" and for the children and their extended families.

More than 270 people donated, many leaving well-wishes and messages of encouragement at the same time.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson