The polls have closed for B.C.'s 41st general election, marking the end of a hard-fought 28-day campaign.

John Horgan is hopeful he can deliver an NDP victory for the first time in 16 years, but Christy Clark's Liberals enjoyed a late surge in support that put the two parties neck-and-neck in the polls heading into Election Day.

Speaking from NDP headquarters at the Vancouver Convention Centre, former premier Mike Harcourt said he was feeling anxious waiting for early results to start pouring in.

"I'm just nervous, nervous, nervous," Harcourt told CTV News. "There's so many swing ridings, there's so many close races, so many cross-currents, so many prognosticators. It's really hard to predict."

Unlike the campaign run by previous NDP leader Adrian Dix in 2013, Horgan took the gloves off and put up a fierce fight this round, hammering Clark and the Liberals on hot-button issues of housing affordability and big money political donations.

The NDP made several big-ticket promises as well, including pledges to scrap bridge tolls, end Medical Services Plan payments within four years, and introduce $10 a day child care.

Horgan also said he would ban campaign contributions from both corporations and unions if elected.

Clark, who took over after Gordon Campbell's resignation in 2011, focused her message largely on jobs and the economy, particularly pressing issues amid troubling trade developments with the U.S.

Polls suggest that message landed with voters, who consistently said they trust the Liberals over the NDP or Greens on financial matters.

B.C.’s robust economy has grown to be the envy of most other jurisdictions with Liberal governments at the helm, though the boom-time benefits have not been evenly distributed.

While the province boasted one of the lowest overall unemployment rates in the country last month, at 5.5 per cent, it was as high as 9.7 per cent in the north.

Liberal advisor Brad Bennett said ultimately, their charismatic leader was the party's greatest asset on the campaign trail.

"She is a brilliant campaigner," Bennett said. "I think we've got the best shot because of her and her ability to communicate her message. She does that very sincerely and directly."

The final pre-election poll suggested it will be a close race no matter who wins, with the potential for B.C. to see its first minority government since 1952.

That will be determined by the success or failure of the provincial Green Party, which won its historic first seat I the last election and is hoping to expand its presence in the legislature this round.

More to come…

Previous story: A steady flow of voters have been pouring into polling stations for B.C.'s 41st general election, taking the future of the province into their hands.

And while it's too early to say how many of the roughly three million eligible voters will show up before polls close at 8 p.m., there's some small hope the electorate could buck the downward trend that's plagued the province for decades, hitting a low of just 51 per cent turnout in 2009.

Experts say many young people, a demographic that generally fails to show up on Election Day, are facing serious economic hardships that could push more of them to the ballot box this year.

Paul Kershaw, a political scientist from the University of British Columbia, said one of the key points of contention for those voters is the growing gap between skyrocketing home prices and stagnating incomes.

"When the economy is not working well for a younger demographic, that might be one of the factors that drives us to show up on voting day," he said.

This year's advanced polling numbers are encouraging, with 615,000 people casting early ballots compared to 380,000 last time, but Elections B.C. also offered two additional voting days this round.

Housing was one of the main issues that was hammered on during the province's grueling, 28-day campaign, as were the environment, the economy, public education and questionable political donations.

The campaign was also heavy on personal attacks, but Kershaw urged the public not to be cynical about the actual problems addressed in each party's platform, or about the political process in general.

"This is how we make decisions collectively. It's about how we want to shape our neighbourhood, our community, our province and our country," he said. "Politics responds to those who organize and show up."

Leaders focus on getting out the vote

With their campaigns behind them, the leaders of B.C.'s main political parties spent Tuesday showing appreciation to their teams and helping with a last-minute push to get people to the polling stations.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark was in her Kelowna West riding on the morning of Election Day, where she gave a pep talk to campaign staff before flying out to Vancouver to vote.

"It's been 28 days, 55 ridings, 12,300 kilometres," Clark said. "The thing about a campaign is, at the end of it what you want to be able to say is we did everything we could to get our message out there about where we stand on the issues, and I think we did."

NDP Leader John Horgan, who cast an early ballot, brought a handful of voters to a polling station in Coquitlam. He told reporters he feels optimistic about his chances of taking the reins in B.C.

"I feel great," Horgan said. "I'm happy with the campaign, we've done everything we can. Now it's time for everyone to come together and elect a government that will work for them. "

Andrew Weaver, who won a historic first seat for the B.C. Green Party in 2013, was similarly hopeful about the potential for expanding their presence in the legislature.

Speaking outside a middle school in his Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding, where he was among the first to cast a ballot Tuesday morning, Weaver said he was proud of the campaign the Greens ran.

"It's been high road all the way through," he said. "There’s been mud-slinging, there’s been negativity, conspiracy theories, fake news, alt-facts, just underhanded social media stuff – we didn’t go down that rabbit hole.”

Polls close at 8 p.m. and CTV Vancouver will have dedicated online coverage on our website, Twitter and Facebook, as well as a live election map showing real-time results from polling stations across the province.