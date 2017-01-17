Three juvenile cougars were euthanized in Penticton on Tuesday after several reported sightings in populated areas.

The cubs and their mother had been seen multiple times in daylight hours, prompting warnings at schools in the area.

Sgt. Jim Beck with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the mother is still at large, and crews will resume their search for the big cat on Wednesday morning.

Beck said that in his 30 years of service he has never seen an adult cougar so habituated to humans as this one. Tuesday morning it was seen "demonstrating stalking behaviour" toward a dog in a residential neighbourhood, and was recently blamed for a dead bighorn sheep found near a school.

The mother is also believed to have killed a deer which was left in a resident's yard, and does not appear to be afraid of humans in the area.

Posing a safety risk to the public, the mother will be put down when found, Beck said.