

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Costco Wholesale is recalling Gold Coast brand of Broccettes, or broccoli florettes, due to possible E. coli contamination.

Read the full recall notice on the CFIA website

The produce was sold in British Columbia in 908 gram packages with a product code of 12 AU 2017.

There have been no reported illnesses and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was prompted by the company.

The agency says it is conducting a food-safety investigation.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea, and in severe cases some people have had seizures or strokes, or have died.