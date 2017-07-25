The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 59-year-old man drowned in White Rock early Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight, a pair of bystanders told the RCMP they’d seen the man swimming near White Rock Pier, according to a police statement issued Tuesday.

Officers walked along the pier and made contact with the man, who didn’t appear to be distress, the statement said. But police were concerned for the swimmer’s well-being given the time of day and how far out he was.

Officers called the Coast Guard shortly after 1 a.m. A hovercraft then located the victim shortly after 1:35 a.m. The swimmer died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

The RCMP said the man had swum beyond the breakwater.

Independent Investigation Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, was notified about the incident, but is not involved in the investigation.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim