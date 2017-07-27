A sarcastic Facebook apology from the mayor of Coquitlam aimed at a distracted pedestrian he almost struck while riding his bicycle is making the rounds on social media.

“My deep apologies for almost striking a careless, preoccupied, selfish, rude jaywalker, potentially injuring or killing one or both of us,” Richard Stewart wrote in the post on Tuesday. “I realize the marked crosswalk was about 10 (metres) away, and therefore inconvenient for you as, judging by the briskness of your step, you were apparently in quite a hurry.”

Hundreds of users commented and shared the post, most of them taking the mayor’s side. The post has also been shared nearly 2,000 times.

Stewart also poked fun at the foul language the pedestrian allegedly hurled at him as he rode by.

“I clearly heard your angry retort to the effect that I should watch where I'm going. And I clearly heard the adjective starting with 'F' (I assume you meant it as an adjective, though it's actually a verb), and the noun you employed to imply that my parents weren't married,” he wrote.

Coquitlam bylaws do give pedestrians the right of way over cyclists, but also require pedestrians to cross streets at marked crosswalks.

The fine for jaywalking is up to $109.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s David Molko