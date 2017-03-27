

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. man in his 40s was arrested at the border when staff conducting a routine inspection discovered he was wanted on sexual assault charges.

The 44-year-old Coquitlam resident, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested Saturday morning at the Peace Arch crossing, officials said.

His arrest stemmed from a warrant issued in Tarrant County, Texas on allegations of the sexual assault of a child.

He was detained in Blaine, Wash. and will be transported to Texas for the warrant.