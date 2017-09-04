Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart says the city is looking at ways it can help the residents of a housing complex where a raw sewage leak is causing health concerns.

“I wanted to make sure that we’re doing all we can as a city to evaluate what’s going on here,” Stewart said while visiting the complex, located at 99 Laval St., in the area of Brunette Avenue and Schoolhouse Street Monday.

The sewage first started to appear a few months ago and can be seen underneath many of the units.

The mayor, who is a former building inspector, said it appears the soil in the crawl spaces below the units has settled, causing the sewage lines to separate.

“It isn’t a safe situation for the residents of this complex,” Steward told CTV News.

The complex is run by Red Door Housing Society, a non-profit that has provided affordable housing in the Lower Mainland since 1985.

Residents say they’ve had issues before, but that this is the worst.

“This is where we draw the line,” Sara Sarvari said.

Sarvari says sewage backed up through her family’s toilet and bathtub in August, destroying their main floor.

Next door, a family is dealing with an overwhelming smell it says is causing health problems.

“We’re short of breath. We have headaches almost every day,” said Kirstin Chambers.

Red Door did not respond to CTV News’ request for an interview, but did reach out to some residents on Friday.

“I am so sorry you have had to endure this hardship and we are continuing to investigate and plan a fix, but I believe it is in your best interest to move asap,” said Susan Snell of the Red Door Housing Society in a letter.

The organization offered alternative accommodation to some, but families say the few housing options Red Door has put forward would tear them away from their community just as school gets underway. Red Door is also offering a $750 moving allowance, which residents also say isn’t enough.

“(A) $750 moving allowance for a four-bedroom family of possibly five or six? Really?” said resident Bonnie Bowen.

Stewart said the City of Coquitlam is looking at what it can do to help residents. BC Housing is also investigating the situation.

But with the buildings full of families and school starting on Tuesday, residents say their time is running out.

“We have a community in crisis, a community in fear, a community crying out for help and needing answers immediately,” Bowen said.

