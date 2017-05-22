

A 25-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt is expected to be closed all day on Monday due to a “dangerous goods fire” involving a transport trailer carrying pool chemicals, Drive BC said.

The fire broke out early Monday morning.

Crews closed the highway at approximately 5 a.m., snarling traffic during what is usually one of the busiest long weekends of the year.

“Today is traditionally one of the Coquihalla's busiest days of the year with as many as 25,000 vehicles travelling this stretch of highway,” the B.C. Ministry of Transportation said in a statement Monday. “Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, check DriveBC for updates, drive to conditions while exercising caution and expect major delays.”

A detour has been set up at exit 286 if the highway.

Hazmat teams arrived at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the trailer was carrying consumer packaged products, the majority of which were pool chemicals.

B.C.’s Interior Health Authority has issued an air quality for the area in and around Kingsvale.

People in the area who smell or taste anything unusual in the air are advised to stay indoors, close their windows and doors and shut off any air intakes into their homes.

The ministry said no waterways were affected by the burning chemicals.

Highway 5 is set to reopen at midnight, but could be closed overnight, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

No injuries have been reported.