

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - It's been another tough night for travellers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC says a stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed in both directions overnight after some transport trucks lost control and spun out.

The closure caused a huge traffic backup, just as it did the previous night when the highway linking British Columbia's south coast and the Interior was shutdown by freezing rain and heavy snow.

That closure left motorists trapped in their vehicles for the entire frigid night.

Some motorists tweeted this morning about their frustration of being at a standstill on the highway for more than three hours.

DriveBC tweeted that the highway was reopened by about 4.a.m. local time.