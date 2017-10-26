

CTV Vancouver





A 64-year-old woman convicted of second-degree murder says having served part of her time at a Fraser Valley facility focused on rehabilitation has given her hope for a second chance at life.

“At one point in my life, I was a pretty good person and I want to get back to doing that stuff,” said Ellen Dennett, who is serving a life sentence after she stabbed a distant relative to death in Montreal.

“I got charged with second-degree murder,” she told CTV News in an exclusive interview Thursday. “I got a life sentence—10 years.”

In 2013, the convict was transferred to the Fraser Valley Institution for Women where inmates live in communal homes before graduating to minimum security. She has now served more than six years.

The facility focuses equipping the inmates with skills they can use to become valuable members of society once they’ve served their time.

“Our focus is on preparing women for re-integration into society because almost all offenders do in fact get released back into the community, so we do our best to prepare them for that challenge,” said assistant warden Chris Szafron.

The women can work at an on-site doggy daycare. They can train as chefs or make clothing for residents of the Downtown Eastside.

“I grew up with dogs, but this was different. This was taking care of the community’s animals and they just love you,” she said. “It was just such a benefit for me to go through that every day. I looked forward to just get up in the morning and go.”

Dennett has also been part of the culinary program at the facility and said these program have made her feel ready to get back into the community.

“You're giving us a chance to get over our mistakes, to address them and to move on from them and to deal with them,” Dennett said. “I’m looking forward to getting. There’s no doubt about it.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Shannon Paterson