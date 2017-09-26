

Commuters trying to get home this weekend arrived ahead of the last train, but were surprised to find a locked gate.

Eight passengers were shut out of Granville Station early Saturday morning, and told by an attendant that the last train had already left.

Security footage shows the attendant closed the gate at 1:15 a.m., when the next train was still two stations away and the platform was still filled with passengers.

The group argued and pleaded with the attendant, who finally relented. The attendant opened the gate because someone inside needed to get out, and allowed the group to enter the station.

They managed to reach the platform with time to spare.

The final train of the day is scheduled to leave the station at 1:19 a.m., four minutes after the gate was closed.

TransLink said it wasn't a case of a lazy employee, but that the attendant had followed proper procedure.

"We want to make sure people have enough time to make it from the gate to the platform safely," Jill Drews told CTV News.

Drews said another gate was still open, but this particular gate is closed early because it's such a long walk to the platform, and passengers might get injured if they're rushing.

When CTV pointed out that the group made it to the platform in time, Drews said they encourage customers to leave extra time, knowing that there is a large amount of ground between the gate and the tracks.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander