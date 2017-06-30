

A cat stuck in a tree in Vancouver’s West End has been brought down to safety after the community came together to rescue the adorable feline.

Oliver was heard crying in a tree on Burnaby Street on Wednesday, though it is not known how long he'd been in its branches. Still there the next day, neighbours decided he might need help getting down.

They told CTV News that they'd called the fire department and the local branch of the BC SPCA, but no one was able to help.

People living nearby tried to enticing him down—even climbing the tree themselves—but had no luck.

That’s when one neighbour decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign to raise the $250 needed to hire an arborist to get the animal down.

“If it were my cat, I’d be desperate to get him down and he sounds miserable,” said Caitlin Rowe, who organized the campaign. “He’s been up here, it’s hot, he’s probably hungry and I think all of us are just concerned for his well-being.

The “West End Tree Cat” was brought to safety on Friday afternoon. Organizers said they weren't sure who the cat belonged to, and asked the owner to contact them.