They didn't win much in the way of prizes, but a B.C. couple who appeared on "The Price is Right" this week still walked away with plenty of priceless memories.

Comox residents Frank and Denise Meyer made it onto the long-running gameshow during a recent trip to California, realizing a lifelong dream and knocking an item off their bucket list.

"It's been around for 40 years so we've kind of been watching since we were little kids," Denise said. "It was pretty exciting… nothing but screaming the whole time."

When they received their free tickets a few months ago, the Meyers began binge watching the show to get their skills up to speed. They also planned a strategy to help ensure they'd be selected to take part out of the hundreds of people in attendance.

The plan: to print custom T-shirts, one of which read "Moustache Power," a reference to Frank's distinctive handlebar moustache.

And it worked. Frank was called up to compete, ultimately winning a new stereo system. He told CTV News that the whole experience, while enjoyable, was basically a blur.

"There really wasn't much thinking going on," Frank said. "I was like, 'Whee! Let's get out of here!'"

He also had a chance to win a new car – a realization that dawned on Denise while he was on stage.

"When he got up there I knew there was going to be a car because there hadn't been one the first two [contestants]," she said. "The poor lady in front of me told me to calm down, said I was going to have a heart attack I was freaking out so bad."

Though Frank didn't win big, his moustache was certainly a hit, getting referenced several times during their appearance. While the car was being revealed on stage, the announcer teased that he could "take [his] moustache for a cruise."

The Meyers' episode aired on Tuesday.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis